Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 7,070 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.10. 67,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

