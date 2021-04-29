Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $1,500.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s previous close.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,380.90.

Shares of SHOP traded down $47.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,241.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,634. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,143.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,138.67. Shopify has a 52-week low of $595.03 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The company has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.82, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,959,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

