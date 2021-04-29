Hardy Reed LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $69.63. The stock had a trading volume of 244,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,712. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.49 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

