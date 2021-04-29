Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV Acquires Shares of 4,156 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.38. 530,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,703,625. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

