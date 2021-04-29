Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Up to $38.15

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.15, but opened at $40.65. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $40.65, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TIGO shares. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Springowl Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

