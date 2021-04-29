Barclays Increases Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target to $10.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

HT traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. 4,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,525. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $3,872,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,636,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,575,000 after purchasing an additional 202,736 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.