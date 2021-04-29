Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 7,332 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Marathon Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.11% of AON worth $55,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 146,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $8,976,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

AON traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,708. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $240.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.18.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

