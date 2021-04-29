Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Tops $0.0780 (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $80.00 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0780 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00067812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00020395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00075641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.76 or 0.00823081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00097836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

