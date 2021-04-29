Nucleus Vision Price Tops $0.0068 on Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $48.48 million and $2.27 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00067812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00020395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00075641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.76 or 0.00823081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00097836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

