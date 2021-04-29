Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Trustmark stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.20. 378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

In other Trustmark news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

