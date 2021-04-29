Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Altra Industrial Motion has decreased its dividend by 53.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Altra Industrial Motion has a payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.68. 728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

