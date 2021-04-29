Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Altra Industrial Motion has decreased its dividend by 53.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Altra Industrial Motion has a payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.
Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.68. 728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33.
In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.
About Altra Industrial Motion
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).
