The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.31.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.51. 27,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,645. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $172.32 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.93.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

