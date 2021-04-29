HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to a reduce rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 85,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,268. The company has a market cap of $129.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87. HSBC has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in HSBC by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,521,000. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in HSBC by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 60,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.