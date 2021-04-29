Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otis Worldwide Corp. provides elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. Otis Worldwide Corp. is based in Farmington, Connecticut. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OTIS. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.25.

OTIS stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,844. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.33. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,835,000 after purchasing an additional 706,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,831,000 after purchasing an additional 341,131 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $392,029,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

