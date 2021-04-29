Mdex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $409.07 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.26 or 0.00006076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mdex has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $623.22 million and $409.07 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00062832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00280608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.50 or 0.01099515 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.26 or 0.00718584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,676.56 or 1.00116224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

