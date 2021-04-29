Einsteinium (EMC2) Achieves Market Cap of $105.15 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $105.15 million and approximately $87,178.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.04 or 0.00475700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000688 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,588,990 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

