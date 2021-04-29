Morgan Stanley Increases Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $313.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $313.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.64.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $266.25 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $177.80 and a 12-month high of $275.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.62 and a 200 day moving average of $252.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $1,342,726. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after purchasing an additional 215,175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,477,000 after acquiring an additional 82,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,315,000 after acquiring an additional 74,043 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 945,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $230,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

