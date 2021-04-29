Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 997 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.4% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $112.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.78. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

