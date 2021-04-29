Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $923,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,526 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

NYSE AXP opened at $152.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.