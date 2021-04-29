Rapids (RPD) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 45.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $1,900.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rapids has traded 45.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rapids Profile

Rapids is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

