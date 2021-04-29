ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) Price Hits $0.0000

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One ZeusNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZeusNetwork has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZeusNetwork has a total market cap of $75,149.73 and $42.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZeusNetwork alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006745 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00014925 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000149 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000798 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZeusNetwork

ZeusNetwork (CRYPTO:ZEUS) is a coin. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ZeusNetwork is zeusfundme.com . ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZeusNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeusNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeusNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZEUSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZeusNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeusNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.