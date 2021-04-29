Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $17.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $16.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2022 earnings at $93.52 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,387.68.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,359.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,154.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,898.31. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,296.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

