Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $101,000 Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $15,065,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $528.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $506.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.14 and a 1-year high of $539.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.82. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.35.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total transaction of $3,060,330.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

