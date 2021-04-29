Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $150.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.00.

RL traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $131.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,122. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.25.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,757,000 after buying an additional 1,123,953 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,903,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,911 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,833,000 after purchasing an additional 144,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,019,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,748,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

