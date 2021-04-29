K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Price Target Raised to $56.00

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KBRLF. National Bank Financial downgraded K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on K-Bro Linen from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

K-Bro Linen stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 960. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.17.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

