Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.470-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.61 billion-$12.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.53 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.470-3.550 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,776. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.19. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

