Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock opened at $236.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.08 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $141,594.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,516.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.