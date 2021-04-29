Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 43,714 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,714 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August comprises about 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $936,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $794,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.13. 3,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,438. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30.

