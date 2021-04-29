Monticello Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Oracle by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Oracle by 24,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $72,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,035 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.27. The stock had a trading volume of 184,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,755,844. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average is $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

