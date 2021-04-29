Monticello Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $418.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,050. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $420.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.