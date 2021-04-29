iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Trimmed by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129,979 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 5.2% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $36,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,160,289. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

