Retirement Planning Group Acquires 11,465 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $44,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $152.98. The company had a trading volume of 82,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,827. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

