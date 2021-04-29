Capital Management Corp VA Buys 4,655 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENS stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $92.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,475. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENS. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

