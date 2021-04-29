Denali Advisors LLC Increases Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Gray Television accounts for approximately 1.3% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Gray Television worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 23.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GTN opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $267,555.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,502.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 76,350 shares of company stock worth $1,497,227 over the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

