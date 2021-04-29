John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) is Capital Management Corp VA’s 4th Largest Position

Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,921 shares during the period. John B. Sanfilippo & Son makes up 4.1% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 1.78% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $18,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 892.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.77. 570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,510. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.93.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $492,845.80. Company insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

