843 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.59. The stock had a trading volume of 21,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,464. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $234.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

