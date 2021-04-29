Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,846. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.09. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $59.50 and a 1-year high of $112.02.

