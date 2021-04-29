AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Raised to $69.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of AER stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $59.80. 7,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,248. AerCap has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $63.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 87,879 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the third quarter valued at $554,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AerCap by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

