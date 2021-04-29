Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 64 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 64 target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 65 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a CHF 63 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 58.40 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 67 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 63.04.

Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

