BlackBerry’s (BB) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021


BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.48% from the stock’s previous close.

BB has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.40 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.12.

BB traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,781,157. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of C$6.21 billion and a PE ratio of -4.51. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$5.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.00.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

