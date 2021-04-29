BlackBerry’s (BB) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.48% from the stock’s previous close.

BB has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.40 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.12.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,781,157. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of C$6.21 billion and a PE ratio of -4.51. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$5.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.00.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.