San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,419 shares of company stock worth $1,201,796. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.41.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $99.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $102.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

