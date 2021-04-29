Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OSK. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.31.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK stock opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.88. Oshkosh has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $130.02.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In related news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.