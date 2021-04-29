Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.93.

MSFT traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,508,936. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $171.88 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

