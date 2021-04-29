Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $77.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BYD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.53.

NYSE:BYD traded down $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $65.50. 17,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.61.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

