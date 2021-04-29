Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $1,850.00 at Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,655.29.

Shares of CMG traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,469.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,072. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $856.50 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.57, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,472.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,399.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,347.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

