Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NOVN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 25,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,309,979. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. Novan has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $198.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.01.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Novan will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novan news, CEO Paula B. Stafford purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,490.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Novan in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

