FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FSV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.00.

FirstService stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.64. 2,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.16 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $177.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1825 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is -10.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

