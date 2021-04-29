ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.29.

NASDAQ ORBC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $11.43. 75,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.93.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ORBCOMM news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $730,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.