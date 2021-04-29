KeyCorp Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $755.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $583.00 to $755.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $26.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $508.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $663.41.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $636.63. 28,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,218. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $229.69 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The company has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $600.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 809.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

