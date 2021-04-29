C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.67.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 571.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.